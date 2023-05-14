Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 89,263 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,263 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $126,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

