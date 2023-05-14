Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,652 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SAP worth $154,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

NYSE:SAP opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

