Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,631 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $130,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 129,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 623,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,516,000 after buying an additional 105,121 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

