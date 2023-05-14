Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,190 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $111,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,012,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

