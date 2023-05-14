Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 207,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of AT&T worth $150,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 414,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,093,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 487,475 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 55,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.