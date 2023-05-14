Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,010 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $144,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

