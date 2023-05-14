Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $168,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

