Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 214,544 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Amdocs worth $98,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of DOX opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

