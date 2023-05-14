Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.49 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

