Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $118,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.0 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

