Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $180,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.