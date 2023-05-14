Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $107.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ameriprise Financial worth $107,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $293.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average is $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

