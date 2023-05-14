Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $103,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

