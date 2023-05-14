Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 122,390 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $160,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of BEP opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

