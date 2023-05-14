Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 248,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 197,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

