Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,579 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Potbelly worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.62 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

