Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Comparison

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Industrial Realty Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $190.13 million 4.75 -$16.89 million ($0.57) -36.84 First Industrial Realty Trust $563.84 million 12.50 $359.13 million $2.86 18.64

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -8.30% -3.39% -1.04% First Industrial Realty Trust 67.19% 15.28% 7.80%

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.