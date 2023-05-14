Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

