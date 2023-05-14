Piper Sandler Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $17.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.73.

Upstart Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

