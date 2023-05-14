Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

