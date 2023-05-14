Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

