Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,461,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,092,000 after buying an additional 159,748 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 168,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

TFC stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

