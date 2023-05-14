Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,649 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

