Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,619 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

