Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

