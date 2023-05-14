Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $41,627,112. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $872.99 and a 200-day moving average of $843.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

