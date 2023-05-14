Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $68,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

