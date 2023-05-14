PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

