Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 44.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

