Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of TLK opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.95.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
See Also
