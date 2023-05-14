Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

