PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

