Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 979,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,891. Corporate insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.