PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PBF opened at $35.18 on Friday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after buying an additional 283,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

