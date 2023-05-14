PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $152,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,472,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.