Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

