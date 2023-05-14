Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $403,521.27

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $403,521.27 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008406 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,058,571,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

