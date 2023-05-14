Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.3864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

