Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.