Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 589,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

