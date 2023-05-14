Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.79.
About Oxford Lane Capital
