Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,806,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,022.3 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

