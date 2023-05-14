Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Orkla ASA Stock Down 0.1 %

ORKLY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

