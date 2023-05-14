Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 2.6 %

SEED traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,422. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

