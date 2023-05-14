Orchid Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $579,346.02 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06819393 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,029,331.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

