Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

