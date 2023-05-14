ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 2nd

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

