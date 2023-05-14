OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.82

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $115.66 million and approximately $43.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055539 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040768 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006133 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003824 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.
About OMG Network
OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.