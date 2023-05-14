Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin Stock Performance

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

