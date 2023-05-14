OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

