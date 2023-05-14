OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after buying an additional 814,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $20,747,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

